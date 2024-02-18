Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,168,863,000 after acquiring an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX remained flat at $93.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

