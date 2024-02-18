Glenview Trust co Buys 2,012 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Glenview Trust co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $19.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,245.48. 2,126,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,158.28 and its 200-day moving average is $977.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.10 and a 12 month high of $1,295.97. The stock has a market cap of $583.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

