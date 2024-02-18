Glenview Trust co Buys 59,651 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,651 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,668,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

