Glenview Trust co Buys 88,835 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 8.23% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $29,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 70,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,956. The company has a market cap of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

