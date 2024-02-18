Glenview Trust co Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.51. 29,975,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,706,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

