Glenview Trust co Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

VTI traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.46. 2,909,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $250.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.43 and a 200 day moving average of $225.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

