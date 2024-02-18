Glenview Trust co Has $112.26 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,157 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Glenview Trust co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $112,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 806,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 188,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $491,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.78. 220,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,023. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.