Glenview Trust co Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,619. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $218.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

