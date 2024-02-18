Glenview Trust co Has $27.02 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. 4,470,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

