Glenview Trust co Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,197 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 196,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.