Glenview Trust co Sells 1,415 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.85. 2,388,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

