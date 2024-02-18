Glenview Trust co Sells 382 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.68. 2,274,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.03. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.