Glenview Trust co Sells 396 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glenview Trust co trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.45 and its 200-day moving average is $155.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

