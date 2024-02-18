Global Industrial (GIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

Global Industrial Price Performance

GIC stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

