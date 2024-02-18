GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $55.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

