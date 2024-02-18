GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (GFS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

