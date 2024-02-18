Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.53 EPS.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 110.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

