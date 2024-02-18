goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$193.00 to C$200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSY. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$193.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$177.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$87.00 and a twelve month high of C$180.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.38%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

