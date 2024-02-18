goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$192.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$192.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GSY. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$186.33.

Get goeasy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy Increases Dividend

TSE:GSY opened at C$177.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$134.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 27.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$87.00 and a 52 week high of C$180.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.