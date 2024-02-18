Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Head to Head Contrast

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Granite Ridge Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 0.86 -$960,000.00 ($0.27) -8.04 Granite Ridge Resources $497.42 million 1.65 $262.34 million $0.91 6.78

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Ridge Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -11.35% -14.70% -7.70% Granite Ridge Resources 29.78% 20.45% 15.26%

Dividends

Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Barnwell Industries pays out -18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Ridge Resources pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Granite Ridge Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Ridge Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barnwell Industries and Granite Ridge Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Granite Ridge Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Barnwell Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats Barnwell Industries on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

