Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 10,052 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of FTI Consulting worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 21.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 353.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 93.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $192.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.55 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

