Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RDY opened at $75.46 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

