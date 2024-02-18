Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $12.25 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Balchem worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $149.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $151.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Balchem



Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

