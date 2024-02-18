Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 19,880 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in AptarGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of ATR opened at $137.50 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $140.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

