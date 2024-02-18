Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 14,025 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $197.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

