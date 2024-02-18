Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 20,800 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lennar worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Lennar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Shares of LEN opened at $150.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average of $129.25. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

