Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 31,819 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 31,819 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

