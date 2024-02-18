Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,707 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.53 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

