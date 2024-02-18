Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Great Ajax

Great Ajax Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth $64,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.