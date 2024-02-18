Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $6.85 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $1.13 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,780.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.00519136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00135962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00235941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00148751 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

