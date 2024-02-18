Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Up 3.5 %

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.50. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,734.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1,563.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.