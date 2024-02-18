Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.42-0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

