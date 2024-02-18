Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35-5.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.55 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.10)-($0.04) EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

