Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Price Performance

HAYN stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

