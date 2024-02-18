HC Wainwright Boosts Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $110.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of VIR opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

