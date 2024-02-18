Head-To-Head Review: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) versus E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cars.com and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 E2open Parent 1 7 0 0 1.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cars.com currently has a consensus price target of $23.54, indicating a potential upside of 29.28%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than E2open Parent.

88.8% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $677.78 million 1.78 $17.21 million $1.76 10.35 E2open Parent $652.22 million 1.91 -$648.70 million ($4.30) -0.95

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 17.76% 27.83% 11.42% E2open Parent -202.58% 3.21% 1.90%

Summary

Cars.com beats E2open Parent on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.