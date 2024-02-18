Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.52-1.58 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,213,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

