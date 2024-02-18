Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $14.36. 11,213,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,224. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.