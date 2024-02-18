Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

HR stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,213,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 455,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 187,369 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 709,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

