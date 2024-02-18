Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $14.36. 11,213,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

