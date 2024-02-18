Hedera Price Tops $0.0905 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $78.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00077522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00020007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.02736 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08546166 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $55,517,870.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.