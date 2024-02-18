Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Raised to $26.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 165,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

