Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Tops $162.64 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $162.64 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.
Hive Profile
Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.
Buying and Selling Hive
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.
