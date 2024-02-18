Home Depot’s (HD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $370.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $355.24.

HD stock opened at $362.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.04. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

