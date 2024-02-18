Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.17. 2,331,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,849. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

