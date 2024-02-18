Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $57.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.