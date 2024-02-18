HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HPQ. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $187,264,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361,526 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

