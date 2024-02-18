HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $630.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE HUBS opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $356.07 and a 1 year high of $660.00.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

