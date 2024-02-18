Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.92. The company had a trading volume of 954,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,619. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.31.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

