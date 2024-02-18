Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 1.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.39% of Humana worth $231,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.92. 954,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,619. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.